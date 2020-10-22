Day 4 over the line, COVID hospital rate up over 18% for Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the fourth day in a row, Trauma Service Region, Area B, (which is Lubbock and surrounding counties) went over the 15 percent mark for COVID-positive patients in hospitals.

Area B was at 18.14 percent on Thursday according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

If it reaches seven days in a row, the governor will begin to rollback certain aspects of reopening. Nonessential businesses will be restricted to half capacity, bars will close, elective medical procedures will stop, and there will be tighter restrictions on mass gatherings.

October 22: 18.14%

October 21: 16.83%

October 20: 16.64%

October 19: 15.83%

October 18: 14.03%

October 17: 14.42%

October 16: 14.18%

October 15: 14.29%

October 14: 13.32%

October 13: 13.12%

DSHS said Area B had 276 available hospital beds, and 12 available ICU beds. DSHS also said Area B had 277 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The City of Lubbock dashboard indicated that the city and county combined recorded another five deaths on Thursday from COVID.

This is a developing story. Please check back.