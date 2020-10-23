Day 5: over the line for Trauma Service Area B (Lubbock area)

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fifth day in the row, Trauma Service Area B was up over 15 percent. At seven days in a row, certain aspects of economic reopening the greater Lubbock area get rolled back.

The Texas Department of State Health Service said on Friday that TSA B had 18.94 percent of all hospital patients testing COVID-positive.

DSHS has reported the following percentages for TSAB in recent days.

October 23: 18.93%

October 22: 18.14%

October 21: 16.83%

October 20: 16.64%

October 19: 15.83%

October 18: 14.03%

October 17: 14.42%

October 16: 14.18%

October 15: 14.29%

October 14: 13.32%

October 13: 13.12%

On Friday, the City of Lubbock (reporting for both the city and Lubbock County) confirmed 305 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 with 83 recoveries and one additional death. The death toll for Lubbock and Lubbock County stood at 174 as of Friday.

DSHS provided the following information as of Friday for TSA B:

Trauma Service Area B

2020 Population Estimate – 513,580

Total Staffed Hospital Beds – 1,564

Available Hospital Beds – 283

Available ICU Beds – 18

Available Ventilators – 182

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital – 296​​​​​​​

Total Hospitalizations – 1,173

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds – 1,456

Correction: There was typo in the percentage for October 23. It has been fixed.