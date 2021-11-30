Deadline to request Toys for Tots, Tuesday (Nov. 30) at midnight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tuesday, November 30, at midnight, is the deadline to request toys from the Toys for Tots campaign in Lubbock. According to local organizers, December 6 is the deadline to drop off toys at Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage Locations or A Plus Super Storage.
“The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas,” according to the Toys for Tots website.
Since its inception in 1947, 604 million toys have been distributed to 272 million children.
Those wishing to request a toy can go to the Lubbock Toys for Tots web page. Toy donations and monetary donations can also be made.
Drop-off locations are as follows.
Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage Locations
- 12905 S. Quaker Ave
- 13405 S. Upland
- 1901 50th St.
- 7702 FM 179 Wolfforth
- 3110 Frankford Ave
- 5912 66th St.
- 5807 4th St.
- 14805 S. Indiana
- 10214 Frankford
- 12303 Highway 87
A Plus Super Storage
- 2415 82nd
- 10410 Slide
- 3802 Milwaukee
- 2614 130th
- 2502 Clovis Rd.