Deadline to request Toys for Tots, Tuesday (Nov. 30) at midnight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tuesday, November 30, at midnight, is the deadline to request toys from the Toys for Tots campaign in Lubbock. According to local organizers, December 6 is the deadline to drop off toys at Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage Locations or A Plus Super Storage.

“The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas,” according to the Toys for Tots website.

Since its inception in 1947, 604 million toys have been distributed to 272 million children.

Those wishing to request a toy can go to the Lubbock Toys for Tots web page. Toy donations and monetary donations can also be made.

Drop-off locations are as follows.

Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage Locations

12905 S. Quaker Ave

13405 S. Upland

1901 50th St.

7702 FM 179 Wolfforth

3110 Frankford Ave

5912 66th St.

5807 4th St.

14805 S. Indiana

10214 Frankford

12303 Highway 87

A Plus Super Storage