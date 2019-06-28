Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Midland being investigated by DPS

MIDLAND CO., Texas – One person is dead and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Midland County Thursday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety received reports of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck that occurred at State Highway 349 (Tom Craddick Highway) and West County Road 60, according to a release from DPS.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck-tractor was traveling north on State Highway 349. The pickup truck was stopped, facing west at CR 60. DPS said the pickup failed to yield the right of way to the truck-tractor. DPS said the truck tractor struck the pickup truck on the driver’s side door.

The driver of the pickup truck, Arturo Parra Vega, 52 of Cedar Hill, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace, Billy Johnson. Vega was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The passengers in the pickup truck, Pablo Cervantes Cervantes, 52 of Fort Worth, Juan L. Salinas, 54 of Fort Worth and Pablo Parra-Cervantes, 74 of Fort Worth, all suffered non-incapacitating injuries. All passengers were taken to a local hospital and were treated and released. All three passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The crash remained under investigation by DPS as of Friday morning.