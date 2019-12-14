Deadly crash overnight on South Loop

Updated for name of victim and other details from LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the scene of a deadly crash early Saturday morning in the 5200 block of South Loop 289.

The time of the call was 1:26 a.m.

Late Saturday morning, police provided the following update:

Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a fatal crash in the 5200 block of South Loop 289.

At approximately 1:26 a.m. on December 14, officers responded to the area for a traffic accident with injuries. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the car was traveling westbound on South Loop 289 when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete median and rolled the vehicle.

The driver, Jordan Brosius, 28, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by LPD crash investigators.

