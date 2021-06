LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department sent its Major Crash Investigation Unit to 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue late Thursday night for a fatal collision. Police were called at 11:19 p.m. for the collision of a car with a pickup truck.

“One individual is deceased,” police said “Additionally, there was one individual with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries, and three with minor injuries.”

Traffic was blocked off and motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.