Deadly crash with speeding, methamphetamines will cost Lubbock man prison time and money

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Ray Guzman was ordered to serve 25 years in prison and pay restitution of $110,495.67 for the 2017 manslaughter death of Pedro Martinez, 61. He was also sentenced to 15 years for evading police.

Guzman, now age 34, was driving at a high rate of speed northbound in the 5200 block of South Avenue Q when he crashed into Martinez’s vehicle. Investigators found “a clear pipe with a bulb that had a yellow hose attached to it,” court records said.

Investigators also found “small, empty baggies,” and a “scale [that] had a crystal-like residue on the surface.” Court records said he had methamphetamines in the vehicle.

Guzman told investigators “that he couldn’t remember anything before the collision or the sequence of events because he blacked out.”

Ordinarily, the punishment range for a second-degree felon is between two and 20 years in prison. But Guzman had a previous conviction for burglary, which allowed for an enhancement to the punishment.

Guzman will get credit for the 730 days he serviced in jail since the crash.