Deadly motorcycle crash Saturday in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico — A motorcycle crash took the life of a man Saturday afternoon in Clovis. Police identified the man as Michael Burrell, 51, of Clovis.

Clovis Police issued the following statement:

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, at about 1:49 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Llano Estacado Boulevard and Shady Lane.

Upon arrival, Officers observed that a silver in color 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a red in color 2014 Mazda 6 had been involved in the crash. EMS personnel contacted the driver of the motorcycle, a 51 year old male, who was severely injured. The male was immediately transported to Plains Regional Medical Center. The driver of the red Mazda was not injured.

At approximately 4:42 p.m., the 51 year old male succumbed to his injuries. The deceased male has been identified as Michael Burrell (51 years of age) of Clovis, New Mexico.

The Clovis Police Department’s Major Crash Team was activated and is investigating this incident.