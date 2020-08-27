Deadly shooting, a few new details revealed by LPD/LCSO Metro Unit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metro Crimes Unit, a joint effort of Lubbock Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, released a few new details Thursday morning after a deadly shooting just outside Lubbock city limits.

The following is the text of the statement from Lubbock Police on behalf of Metro:

Metro Responds to Death Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a death investigation at Loop 88 RV Park, located at 9902 CR 6900.

Just after 7 a.m., the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a body in the area. Upon arrival, one victim was located and pronounced deceased.

This case remains under investigation.