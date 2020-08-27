Deadly shooting, a few new details revealed by LPD/LCSO Metro Unit

News
Posted: / Updated:

9900 block of County Road 6900 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metro Crimes Unit, a joint effort of Lubbock Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, released a few new details Thursday morning after a deadly shooting just outside Lubbock city limits.

Related Story: Deputies and EMS respond to shooting Thursday morning just west of Lubbock

The following is the text of the statement from Lubbock Police on behalf of Metro:

Metro Responds to Death Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a death investigation at Loop 88 RV Park, located at 9902 CR 6900.

Just after 7 a.m., the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a body in the area. Upon arrival, one victim was located and pronounced deceased.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar