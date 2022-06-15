LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said the suspect previously known as “D5” turned himself in to the police department in Marlin, Texas about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Darius Johnson Jr., 18, was wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39, LPD said.

Police said officers found Colón Sunday evening in the 1700 block of 25th Street after a report of shots fired. His family said Colón was shot following an argument while working on cars next door to his father’s house. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

On Monday, LPD released an image and asked, “for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect.”

After this story was initially published, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel returned a call EverythingLubbock.com with a brief update.

“He [Johnson] came up to talk to us,” Hommel said. “Lubbock PD informed us he had a warrant.”

Marlin Police did not question Johnson, the chief said, due to having a small department and not enough officers.

“We took him to Falls County [to the jail],” Hommel said.