LUBBOCK, Texas — Pablo Reyes, 30, pleaded guilty to an Aggravated Robbery that was connected with the 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide of Lubbock mother Sandy Cervantes. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Court records stated officers were called for a robbery at Lucky Mart in the 1500 block of 34th Street on June 20. Court records said the victim of the robbery, David Rodriguez, was trying to fix his car after meeting with Cervantes. Rodriguez told authorities two suspects, later identified as Reyes and Brandon Jay Cruz, 35, approached him with a gun. According to court records, the two robbed Rodriguez, tied him up and forced him into the trunk of his car.

Investigators later determined Cervantes was kidnapped. A previous press release from the Lubbock Police Department said Cervantes was shot and killed and taken to Hockley County. The suspects put her purse in a dumpster in Abernathy, court records stated. A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said Cervantes’s vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames on Cesar E Chavez Drive on June 24.

Cervantes’s remains were later found in an abandoned Hockley County house on April 14, 2020.

Cervantes’s family previously told EverythingLubbock.com she was very loved and was a great mom. Her family said nothing will replace her, and they miss her every day.

Cruz pleaded guilty to Capital Murder in September and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reyes will receive 1,648 days of credit for time spent behind bars. He will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Note: Court documents spelled Reyes’s first name as “Pablo” while jail records spelled it as “Paublo.”