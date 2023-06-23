BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fungal meningitis outbreak tied to clinics in Matamoros has now killed six people, officials say.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six people have now died after underdoing cosmetic surgery at clinics in Mexico.

The CDC stated that multiple agencies are responding to a multinational outbreak of fungal meningitis among patients who had procedures under epidural anesthesia. Officials have cited two clinics associated with the outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

Both clinics were closed by international health officials on May 13.

The post from the CDC urges those who had procedures at the two clinics between the dates of Jan. 1 and May 13 to visit the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.

Fungal meningitis occurs when a fungal infection spreads from one point of the body to the brain or spinal cord. The CDC stated that laboratories have received signals consistent with Fusarium solani, which had a fatality rate of more than 40% during a recent outbreak in Durango, Mexico.

The amount of confirmed cases has now risen to 9 people, with 169 people under watch for the disease.

Fungal meningitis symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck and an altered mental state.