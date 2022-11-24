DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck.

DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 east of Ranger in Eastland County. DPS said he drove into the median.

“The driver attempted to steer back into the traffic lanes causing the vehicle to go out of control,” DPS said. The truck then overturned.

A crash summary listed the time as 10:00 a.m. Conditions were wet and raining, DPS said. The crash victim was wearing a seat belt. The driver was treated and released, DPS said.