Deputies stabbed with knife, suspect info released by LCSO

LUBBOCK, Texas — After two sheriff’s deputies were stabbed, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued an update and an image of the suspect.

The following is the LCSO statement

At Approximately 6:40 p.m. two Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were stabbed near the Walmart at Quaker & South Loop.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lubbock Police Department are on scene investigating the stabbing of two Sheriff’s Deputies.

At this time both deputies have been transported to a nearby hospital, where the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The suspect is still at large, described as a black male, around 5’8 wearing a Gray shirt, black pants. The suspect was last seen running Northbound across South Loop. We will update as more information is available. Local law enforcement were able to obtain a photo of the suspect.

We will update as more information is available.