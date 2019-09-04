Details released in fatal tow truck crash, victim identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released new information Wednesday morning concerning a deadly crash at 19th Street and Interstate 27.

A tow truck, and a passenger car collided Tuesday evening. Police said the driver of the tow truck, Patric Barrio, 26, died at the scene.

The following is an updated statement from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – At approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, officers responded to a report of crash with injuries at 19th Street and I-27 northbound frontage road. A 2018 Ram 5500 tow truck was traveling northbound on the I-27 frontage road. The tow truck had another vehicle on the flatbed and was towing a second vehicle on the wheel lift. A 2007 Ford Escape was eastbound on 19th Street. The tow truck and the Ford Escape collided in the intersection. The driver of the tow truck, Patric Barrio, 26, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.

Related Story: Police now confirm tow truck crash at 19th and I-27 fatal