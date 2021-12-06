Detroit Lions player honors student killed in Michigan mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Detroit lions football player payed tribute on Sunday to one of the students who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford high school in Michigan.

Jalen Elliott, who plays safety for the Lions wore his #42 Jersey with Tate Myre’s name on it. Myre wore the same number on Oxford’s football team.

Elliott wore the jersey as he walked into Ford Field before the game against the Vikings.

The tribute comes one day after the University of Michigan football team honored Myre on Saturday by wearing a patch on their jerseys. Michigan beat Iowa 42-3, after which Coach Jim Harbaugh looked up at the score board and said “Describe that.”

In addition to Myre who was 17 years old, 17 year old Justin Shilling, 14 year old Hana St. Juliana and 17 year old Madisyn Baldwin were killed in the school shooting

15 year old Ethan crumbly has been arrested and is being charged with one of terrorism causing deaths and four counts of first degree murder. His parents are also being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each

