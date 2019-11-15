Developing news: Police and EMS called to shots fired, possible injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and EMS responded to 402 Redbud Avenue for a shots-fired call. The location of the call is near MLK 2 Bingo at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Parkway Drive.

Police said the call came in at about 1:00 pm Friday as a drive-by shooting. Roughly 30 minutes after the call, police were able to tell us that a woman suffered injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

One person commented on Facebook that he was nearby and heard at least 15 shots.

Our photojournalist at the scene said there may be two scenes — one where the shots were fired and the other where the victim went after the shootng. The photojournalist found police marking evidence at East 1st Street and Zenith Avenue.

This is a developing story. Please check back.