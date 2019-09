LUBBOCK, Texas — The Slaton Fire Department was called out just before 1:00 pm Wednesday to the 1300 block of South 10th Street. A fire was reported at that location.

Slaton also asked Buffalo Springs to send firefighters to help.

EverythingLubbock.com has an unconfirmed report that the fire spread to multiple structures. The area is residential. A photojournalist was on the way to get video and more information. Please check back for updates.