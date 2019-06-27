Lubbock Police surround house with guns drawn, man arrested

Near 42nd Street and Memphis Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police surrounded a house with guns drawn near 42nd Street and Memphis Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to a photojournalist at the scene.

Police provided an update after the incident ended, saying Christopher Reyna, 46, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police were also considering a charge against him for violating a protective order.

During the incident, an area near the house was blocked off from public access.

Police said officers were called just after 2:00 pm. There was a report of a man inside a woman’s home without permission. Police said he was armed.

At one point, he tried to sneak out, police said. Police negotiated with him to come out peacefully.

A little bit after 4:30 p.m, Reyna agreed to come out of the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

