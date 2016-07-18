Diaper Drive for Parent Life Lubbock

Betenbough Homes gave the Parent Life Lubbock ministry a $5,000 grant to make renovations and buy items for our Baby Boutique! We have completed the remodel and will be opening the boutique to our clients tomorrow from 5-6pm for a big reveal!

Statistics show that teen parents have many obstacles to overcome in raising their children. 67% of teen parents live below the poverty level. Only 38% of teen moms will graduate high school. Children of teen parents are at a higher risk for abuse and neglect. Babies born to teen moms are at a higher risk for premature birth, low birthweight, serious health issues and even death. Teen births in Lubbock county cost tax payers over $10 million per year.

At Parent Life Lubbock we believe that with the right support, education and resources, teen parents and their children don’t have to be a statistic!

Parent Life Lubbock is a mentoring program and support group of Youth for Christ that reaches out to pregnant and parenting teens and their children through intentional relationships with trained adults and community partnerships. We strive to empower teen parents to make good choices and encourage them to further their education and move towards independent living. We do this by connecting teen parents together with mentor leaders who engage young moms and dads in activities and lessons focused on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of life.

At Parent Life our teens are creating new statistics for themselves!

Between July 1, 2015 and June 30th, 2016 we saw 147 teen moms and dads at Parent Life Lubbock.

96% of Parent Life teens did not have repeat pregnancies this year.

84% of Parent Life teens have graduated high school or received their G.E.D.

70% of Parent Life teens say that their faith has grown since coming to Parent Life with many becoming involved in local churches.

The Baby Boutique is an incentive program for teen parents where they earn points based on getting good grades in school, finishing school, hours they work, and going to prenatal or well-baby appointments. They can use their points, called Baby Bucks, to buy things they need in the Baby Boutique. This not only allows teen parents to provide needed items for their babies but also empowers them with responsibility as they earn the items they receive.

Thanks to the Betenbough grant, the Baby Boutique has been remodeled and stocked full of many baby items that our parents would never be able to afford otherwise.

We would like to invite members of the media to attend our big reveal Tuesday night July 19th from 5-6pm at 2621 34th street.

(Press release from the Parent Life Lubbock Ministry)