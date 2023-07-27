Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Nathan Roger, a former San Angelo Police officer, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Lubbock to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday stated the case started after the FBI conducted an undercover operation on KIK messenger. Agents were investigating a chatroom called “#daughtergiveaway.”

“The chatroom appeared to be for men that were sexually interested in their daughters, stepdaughters or sharing their daughters with other men on the internet,” court records stated.

A user later identified as Roger “expressed an interest” in traveling to Mobile, Alabama to have sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, federal court documents said. According to court records, Roger made multiple sexually explicit comments to someone he believed was a child.

Court records said Roger also sent the undercover agent two videos and six photos that showed child sexual abuse. According to court documents, records from the messaging app revealed Roger sent even more disturbing images and videos of young children being sexually abused. Most of the content was too graphic to describe in this article.

Investigators were able to trace the user to Roger after tracking down information from his screen name, “Oil Field Trash.” Court documents stated Roger told authorities, “There is a whole lot more, you know, that I’m sure y’all already know, if you dug through my KIK history from day one until now.”

Roger was arrested by the FBI in San Angelo in October of 2022. He was not actively employed as an officer at the time of his arrest. After he serves his prison time in Seagoville, Roger will be on supervised release for 25 years. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

EverythingLubbock.com invited the San Angelo Police Department to provide a comment and requested additional information regarding Roger’s employment.