LUBBOCK, Texas — Reanna Michel, a sophomore at South Plains College, noticed a shadow outside of her bedroom window on the morning of January 26. She told KLBK News Wednesday that she thinks she made direct eye contact with a man looking inside through tiny holes in her blinds. She said she now worries for her safety.

Michel lives in “The One at Lubbock” apartment complex in the 1000 block of Frankford Avenue. She waited an hour and a half for the complex’s office to open and told them what happened.

Michel said the man wore a gray beanie, gray jacket, and work pants the first time she saw him.

She said at some point, the people in the office told her they had video of his car and license plate. She claimed they told her one maintenance worker even had a conversation with the man.

“The One at Lubbock” told KLBK News on Wednesday that they can confirm the man was seen peering through her window is not an employee of the complex, but could not provide any more information at that time.

After speaking with the office on January 26, Michel called the police and told KLBK News that the officer she spoke with said there wasn’t much he could do about it.

Michel and her roommates installed a Ring doorbell camera that day which captured the same man coming back twice more on the following morning.

“In Texas, it’s actually called “stalking” or “harassment.” That’s what it would be classified under as far as looking in someone’s windows or in this instance, Peeping Toms,” Lieutenant Leath McClure with Lubbock Police Department told KLBK News.

Around 7:30 a.m. on January 27, video showed the man tried to look into Michel’s window again. Fifteen minutes later, she said, he reappeared on the doorbell camera but seemed to be spooked away by something unknown.

When the Ring camera notified her that he was outside her front door, she immediately called 911. Officers patrolled the complex in the days following, but she said they were never around early morning when the man was most likely to reappear.

She went back to the complex’s office to ask for the license plate number and other information they said they had, but she told KLBK News that the people in the office told her the information somehow got lost.

When KLBK News examined Michel’s front porch, we noticed the window screen appeared to have been tampered with — as the bottom frame was pushed inward like some object had been used to pry it open. The screen looked like it would soon fall off because it was already out of place.

However, KLBK News noticed several other window screens in the complex that also looked like they were going to fall off.

KLBK News used a string to measure how tall the man in the video might be, based on where the top of his head was in the entryway. According to our measurements, the man seemed to be about six feet tall.

“I was feeling like I had been followed. I was thinking, ‘how long have I not known?’ That was my main question: how long did I not see the shadow?'” Michel reflected. “How long had he been watching from his car or something that I didn’t know of?”

Under Texas law, voyeurism is a punishable crime:

“Penal Code Section 21.16. Both offenses are classified in the Texas Penal Code under Title 5 “Offenses Against The Person” and Chapter 21 “Sexual Offenses.” A person commits an offense if the person, with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of the actor, observes another person without the other person’s consent while the other person is in a dwelling or structure in which the other person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.” –Saputo Law Firm

“I would just advise people to be very aware of their surroundings. If it’s dark outside and your lights are on, people can see in but you can’t see out. So, especially in your bedroom or private areas, make sure you keep your blinds closed, your curtains closed, things of that nature,” Lt. McClure suggested.

Michel said she wants better safety precautions taken at the complex, such as better locks on the doors, deadbolts, and blinds that people can’t see through.

If you have any information about the man in this video or the events surrounding it, LPD said you can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Resources in the community that may be helpful to victims of stalking include:

Women’s Protective Services– Can help stalking victims create safety plans, file for protective orders; offers emergency shelter, advice, advocacy and much more..

Lubbock Victim Assistance Services– Can help stalking victims create safety plans, file for protective orders; provides advocacy, advice, information and much more.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas– Can help stalking victims obtain protective orders.

Legal Aid Society– Can offer advice to domestic violence and stalking victims and assist with protective orders.

District Attorney’s Office (Lubbock)- Can help with criminal prosecution and protective orders.

Lubbock Police Department– Call if in immediate danger. It assists with legal and criminal matters.

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office– Call if in immediate danger. It assists with legal and criminal matters.

National Stalking Helpline– “The National Stalking Helpline gives practical information, support, and advice to victims of stalking,” according to the website.