LUBBOCK, Texas — The Johnson & Johnson vaccinations against Covid-19 are paused for now, out of an abundance of caution after six women in the U.S. suffered a rare condition causing blood clots.

There have been 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered since the FDA approved it in the fight against COVID-19.

Sameer Islam, MD discusses just how rare the side effects are and what you need to look out for.

