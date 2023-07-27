LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s summertime which means people are heading outside. However, it also means more dogs are outside.

Lubbock Animal Services said they recommend taking a walking stick along on an evening walk to stay protected in the case of a dog attack.

“I’ve seen up to six or seven bites a day to no bites a day,” Wesley Rackler, a field officer with LAS said.

So far this year, LAS has seen 665 dog bite cases and 6 dogs are currently in a 10-day quarantine after biting someone.

According to LAS, cases rise in the summer and one reason could be because more stray animals are roaming around.

“Somebody who’s walking in a park and a stray animal comes up to them, or they see a stray animal they want to pet the animal,” Rackler said. “Please don’t do that.”

But it’s not just stray dogs who bite as homed animals can attack as well.

Steven Greene, who is the director of operations for LAS, said it’s important not to approach an animal you don’t know. However, he is also aware of how scary an unexpected situation can be.

“When it happens to you, you do kind of go in shock,” Greene said. “You have to have that idea in the back of your head that you’re going to fight and do the best you can to get away from that situation. If you just absolutely can’t, just scream for help.”

Rackler said if it looks like a dog is about to attack, keep square with the animal, back away slowly and use something to protect yourself if needed. If you do get bit, LAS said to report it immediately and get the wound checked by a doctor.

“Even if a dog is wagging its tail, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s happy to see you,” Rackler said. “I usually say if you’re a citizen and you see an animal stray in the park, treat it with kit gloves, give it some distance, give us a call and we’ll come take care of it.”

From there, LAS said they will do what they can to calm down the animal.

However, to lower dog bite cases in general, Lubbock leash laws state that dogs need to have a leash or harness on and if they do not, they need to be behind a secure fence.