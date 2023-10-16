DALLAS (KDAF) — Is Thanksgiving ever complete without a little Dolly?

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the legendary country singer who will be performing during the halftime show. They will be playing on November 23 against the Washington Commanders.

The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. You can still buy tickets if you don’t want to miss the halftime show or the Cowboys dominate the field!

Of course, one of the main questions on our minds, is what will Dolly Parton wear during her performance?