LUBBOCK, Texas — According to Lubbock Power and Light–or LP&L–aside from the holidays, there may be another reason scam calls and visits are picking up now.

“You’re going to have individuals that try to impersonate us and try to scam customers and take advantage of the big change that is coming,” said Rose. “This type of environment is ripe for scams, and so we’re going to be working every day to educate folks, but we’re going to be working even harder to make sure they stay safe.”

Whether it’s in-person or over the phone, Rose said the way victims are reeled in for these scams is usually similar.

“The individual says you have an outstanding balance and this live person over the phone says if you do not take care of this balance within the hour, we will cut off your power; that is a scam,” Rose emphasized.

According to Rose, scam callers like to strike when people aren’t home for the holidays. But whether you’re in Lubbock or not, real calls about utilities should be automated.

“If you get a phone call that you’re not expecting from a live person, demanding that you do something in a short period of time, hang up the phone and call city public utilities… and they’ll tell you exactly the status of your account and if any action is needed,” he said.

Just Energy Texas, Reliant and TXU Energy are the only providers LP&L has listed with permits to go door-to-door. However, Rose said LP&L shouldn’t be one of them, especially unannounced. If someone comes to the door asking for money or about your utility bill, Rose reminded folks to not answer or let them inside.

“Do not give them money. Do not give them your information. Shut the door,” Rose encouraged. “Call [LP&L], call the police department and we will help you work through this process.”

According to Rose, if you’re ever worried about your electricity, the best thing to do is reach out to the provider yourself.

“If you get to the point where you’re up for disconnection for non-pay, it’s going to come after a series of automated calls, a series of emails and messages that come through a letter in the mail,” described Rose. “There’s going to be a series of steps that are taken before you get to the point of disconnect, regardless of who your power provider is.”