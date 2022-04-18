LUBBOCK, Texas — If you have not filed your taxes yet, the deadline is 11:59 Monday night. A local expert said Monday afternoon that there are many affordable options to get them done- even at the last minute.

“If you’re thinking, ‘Oh, gosh, I didn’t realize what today it is… I have to file my taxes…'” Dr. Robert Ricketts, the head of Accounting at Texas Tech University, began.

He continued by saying you can either make time or file an extension, although an extension would not be the perfect fix.

“You do not have longer to pay, so we have to pay by today,” Dr. Ricketts explained. “If we pay after today, [we will] have penalties and interest.”

An advantage to filing last minute, he said, is if the IRS hasn’t deposited your refund by the tax deadline, the department is required to pay you interest.

“But then a lot of people that file today have to pay, and nobody really enjoys that… It can be a really stressful day,” Dr. Ricketts shared.

The IRS offers payment plans if you can’t pay your taxes today, he said.

If you need help filing, there are some easy and affordable options available.

“You can go online [to the IRS website] and get the forms… You can pay for software, which is going to cost you between $50 and $125 depending on the package you get,” he offered.

Dr. Ricketts said filing electronically means people can get their refunds faster with less room for human error.

If you send your taxes in by mail, however, the envelope must be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Those who didn’t get a refund likely had to pay, Dr. Ricketts said, and there are things you can do to pay less next year.

“You can go to your employer and ask them to withhold a little more; you can make estimated payments, which happen quarterly… I think the first one is also due today,” he suggested.

Some people may not have time to finish their taxes by April 18. Others may realize they are missing documents.

In any case, Dr. Ricketts said you should file an extension by the deadline Monday.

The process is free, and it only takes a few minutes to complete.

Extensions allow people an additional six months to mail in their documents, but again, payments to the IRS are due by the Monday night deadline—with or without an extension.