Double fatal crash in front of Our Lady of Grace church, police provide update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police provided an update about a double fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded Thursday morning to 3115 Erskine Street. A pickup truck hit a pole and a second vehicle crashed onto the Our Lady of Grace church property.

Police had previously said the medical examiner was asked to come to scene.

Mid-afternoon on Thursday, police said. “Two individuals are deceased from this crash.”

Names and other details have not yet been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3100 block of Erskine Street (Nexstar/Staff)