Double fatal fire in Post, details just now emerging

POST, Texas — The Post Volunteer Fire Department, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office, Post-Garza EMS and later the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to a deadly fire Tuesday late afternoon. Sheriff Terry Morgan said the fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North G Place.

Morgan said a trailer home on caught fire. He said two individuals inside the home died. Social media accounts indicated two girls died, but the sheriff did not confirm specific details about the victims.

An autopsy was scheduled in Lubbock for Wednesday. The fire marshal has not yet determined the cause of the fire, Morgan said.