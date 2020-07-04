Double murder case, men found in kitchen, 300 block of Beech Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report reveals only a few new facts on the killing of two men late Wednesday night in the 300 block of Beech Avenue.

Police responded to a shots-fired call. Police previously said officers found two men dead; Michael Carson, 31 and Gregory Tubbs, 64.

“Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene,” police said at the time. Their deaths were described as murders in a brief written statement.

On Saturday, EverythingLubbock.com acquired a copy of the police report. It does not reveal much.

The report said two officers, “made entry into the residence and located [a woman] screaming in the kitchen. [The woman] was standing over [the two victims].”

The woman was described as a friend of Carson. But the relationship of the two men to each other was unknown, according to the police report.

An officer wrote in the report, “I removed [the woman] from the kitchen and she was escorted outside the residence.”

EMS declared Carson and Tubbs dead on the scene at 11:06 p.m. according to the report.

A Crime Line reward of up to $5,000 was offered Thursday for information that leads to the “identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Carson and Tubbs,” police said.

Although police described it as a shots-fired call, the report does not confirm that gunshots are the cause of death (or even the apparent cause of death) for the two men.