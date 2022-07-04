Press release from City of Plainview:

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Downtown Plainview’s 2nd Saturday event is slated for Saturday, July 9th. The July 2nd Saturday business sponsor is Salvation Army, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The day will kick off with the Plainview Rodeo Association Rodeo Parade beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 11th & Broadway and conclude around Broadway Park.

After the parade, the Salvation Army has teamed up with Lizzy’s Boutique for a dog parade and fashion show, music by DJ Lopez and vendors on the 600 block of Ash beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Salvation Army will also offer $7/bag shopping throughout the day.

Scheduled vendors include Henderson BBQ, Gonzalez Gorditas, Unifirst/Ice Cream, Burnin’ Tree BBQ, Classy Missy, M-Cee Trends, Dulce Locos, Texas Sass Boutique, Sweet Taste of Mexico, Texas Roofing Division, It Works with Becca, Camila’s Sweets & Things, La Apaches Boutique, Snows Posters & Gifts, Melissa’s Creations, Claudia’s Lashes, Scrunched by Liss!, Glitter & Pine Designs, Y Que Tiene Michi-Mix, Plainview Chrysler, Blessed’Em Boutique, Scentsy & Chalk Coutrue Boards, Vanessa’s Pretty Sweet Desserts and Sno-Go/West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic.

Downtown Plainview 2nd Saturday began in Spring of 2018. Organized by volunteers, the event highlights one day a month to encourage residents and visitors to come downtown and features a variety of sales, food, music and events throughout the year.

The Downtown Plainview Organization (Plainview Downtown Association and Main Street Program recently combined) work to promote a vibrant and historic downtown where everyone will enjoy Plainview hospitality.

