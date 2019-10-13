Dozens of teachers included in top 100 salaries for Lubbock-Cooper ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com recently requested open records for Lubbock-Cooper ISD for employee salaries. This is the fourth local government agency that EverythingLubbock.com has looked at in an effort to compare salaries.

Scroll to the bottom to see the top 100 salaries of Lubbock-Cooper employees

Keith Bryant, Lubbock-Cooper ISD superintendent, said the numbers of employees with the district are smaller compared to Lubbock and Frenship ISDs.

“We made it a point to try to fund our campuses appropriately,” he said. “We tried to have the appropriate number of administrators, but not too many.”

This is what allowed the Lubbock-Cooper district to pay approximately 34 teachers a salary that made it to the top 100.

RELATED STORY: Frenship ISD provides statement, explains how top 100 employee salaries are determined

Bryant said the district was grateful for Texas legislature House Bill 3.

HB 3 is “a sweeping and historic school finance bill was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for Texas taxpayers,” according to the Texas Education Agency website.

Thanks to HB 3, Bryant said the district gave on average an 8.08 percent raise to teachers.

“We had to differentiate between teachers that were within zero to five years of experience and teachers that were six years and beyond,” he said.

There’s not a position that’s more important than the teachers. -keith bryant

Moreover, the raises for teachers with zero to five years experience had an average raise of 5.68 percent, Bryant said.

Then, the teachers from year six through year 25 had an average 8.71 percent raise.

“The law (HB 3) required a differentiation between that,” said Bryant.

In all the five years that he has been with Lubbock-Cooper, Bryant said teachers have always received raises, but not as extensively as they were able to this past summer.

As for the remainder of the employees, he said they all received a three percent raise.

“We study districts of similar size around the state for teaching positions, for comparable administrative positions,” said Bryant. “ We try to be very competitive with schools our size.”

For the Lubbock-Cooper district, however, he said everyone is important.

Our teachers are the backbone of the education system. -keith bryant

“There’s not a position that’s more important than the teachers,” said Bryant.

He said truly believes that teachers should be paid a very competitive wage.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there based on what the legislature did in HB 3,” said Bryant. “Our teachers are the backbone of the education system. We’re really proud to have so many teachers in the top 100.”

RELATED STORY: Lubbock ISD asst. superintendent responds to how top 100 salaries are evaluated

RELATED STORY: City Manager Jarrett Atkinson explains how top 100 salaries are justified