DPS: Constable, high-ranking deputies arrested after stealing ‘personal property’ from Tyler residence while on duty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Constable and two high-ranking deputies were arrested after stealing from a Tyler residence while on duty, according to DPS.

Smith County Constable for Precinct 1 Curtis Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman were arrested for theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

The highest charged offense of theft is a state jail felony and is punishable by no more than two years or less than 180 days confinement in a state jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to DPS.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County District Attorney’s office requested help from Rangers into “possible criminal conduct of several officers with the Smith County Precinct #1 Constable Office.”

During the investigation, it was reportedly discovered that Harris, Banks and Holman, while on duty, “acted together in the theft of personal property from a residence in the City of Tyler.”

All were still on the Smith County website as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday and a screenshot is included below.

LaQuenda Banks and Derrick Holman were arrested by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Harris, Banks and Holman posted $30,000 bonds and have been released from the Smith County Jail. Their first court date has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time this year that a Smith County constable’s office has been in legal trouble.

In September, former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression for offering illegal sexual favors instead of monetary payment for a supervised visit business he was running.

A jury convicted Black after two hours of deliberation and sentenced him to six months in prison.

Also in September, 28-year-old Luis Sandoval, a former Smith County deputy, was arrested after being accused of using his unique login information to access a secure database to assist a drug trafficking operation from Mexico.