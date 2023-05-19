LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said it would increase the number of Troopers on the road from Monday, May 22, through Sunday, June 4.
This would run in conjunction with Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) May 22 to May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday week.
DPS offered safety tips for people driving during the Memorial Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling.