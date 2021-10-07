DPS offers $3,000 reward for wanted Lubbock sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday a reward of $3,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock. Reed was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, DPS said.

“Reed was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child following incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation,” DPS said. “In 2012, however, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison. Reed was released on parole in March 2019.”

Reed was described as 6 feet tall and170 pounds. DPS said he has scars on his head, lip, back, left forearm and left knee.

“He has ties to Lubbock and San Angelo,” DPS said.

DPS featured him on its Wanted Bulletin.

DPS said tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods to get the reward money: