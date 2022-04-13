LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released details about a deadly motorcycle crash which happened Saturday morning just outside of Lubbock.

DPS said Fabian Alonzo, 41, of Lubbock was riding a motorcycle north on County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). DPS said Winter Ashley Chambers Horton, 28, of Lubbock was driving a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle east on County Road 7200 (98th Street).

DPS said the bike hit the back of the car. Alonzo was “ejected” and later died at University Medical Center. The driver of the Jaguar was taken to Covenant Medical Center for injuries, but DPS did not say how severe.

The east/west traffic has a stop sign, DPS said. However, DPS did not yet say if either driver committed a traffic violation.

Conditions were dry and clear. The time of the crash was 7:25 a.m. DPS said Alonzo was not wearing a helmet.