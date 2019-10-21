DPS releases name of woman, age 85, who died from a crash

LAMESA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday released the name of an 85-year-old woman who died after a car crash. The crash was Saturday after 9:00 a.m. at Highway 87 and State Highway 349 – about 1.5 miles Southeast of Lamesa in Dawson County.

DPS said a car driven by Bonnie L. Byrom of Midland was going east on Highway 349 and trying to turn left onto Highway 87. DPS said Byrom “disregarded the flashing red light at the intersection.”

Her car collided a pickup truck driven by Alejandro Z. Vasquez, 19, of Lamesa.

Byrom was pronounced dead at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa. Vasquez, DPS said, was not injured.

Conditions were dry and clear, according to DPS. Both drivers did use seat belts.