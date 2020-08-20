DPS releases names, other details in fatal crash on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said there was a fatal crash along the Slaton Highway near the Coors Plant (southeast of Lubbock city limits).

DPS said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. when a van pulled out of the plant onto U.S. Highway 84. DPS said another vehicle ran into the back of the truck.

DPS later provided an update after this story was first published.

DPS said Juan Gabriel Luera, 42, of Slaton lost his life in the crash. The driver of the van, Ryan Frank Salinas, 24, of Lubbock, and a passenger were not seriously injured.

Conditions were clear and dry according to DPS. The speed limit along that portion of Highway 84 is 75 miles per hour. A DPS crash summary did not mention citations or charges.

DPS said Luera did not wear a seat belt.