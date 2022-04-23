POST, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information Saturday about a deadly crash in Garza County which happened Friday morning on U.S. Highway 84 at the intersection of FM 211.

DPS said a pickup truck driven by Oswald Ramirez, 58, of Lubbock was eastbound on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way. An SUV driven by Kimberly Meagan Craig, 37, of Post was going northbound on 84. The truck collided with the SUV, DPS said.

Craig was pronounced deceased while being taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. A 6-year-old girl in the SUV was later pronounced dead at UMC, DPS said. Ramirez was transported to UMC for minor injuries, DPS said.

Conditions were dry and clear. DPS said the speed limit along that section of Highway 84 was 75 miles per hour. It was not known, DPS said, if Craig and the girl were wearing seat belts.