ANDREWS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety asked for information on an Andrews County hit-and-run crash November 9 that killed an 87-year-old woman from Hobbs, New Mexico, according to a release.

The crash happened at 12:32 p.m. on State Highway 176 east of Andrews.

DPS said an unidentified truck-tractor with trailer was eastbound on State Highway 176, according to DPS.

An SUV, driven by 52-year-old Veronica Gonzalez, was also eastbound, DPS said. The SUV attempted to pass the unidentified truck-tractor when it changed lanes while unsafe and veered into the SUV.

This caused Gonzalez to lose control and go into a side skid before beginning to roll, according to DPS.

The backseat passenger of the SUV, Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

Veronica Gonzalez and another passenger, 18-year-old Alan A. Mota, were not injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

The truck-tractor did not stop and continued eastbound on State Highway 176. It was believed to be a white cab truck tractor with a flatbed trailer loaded with four to five joints of large pipe, DPS said.

It was believed to have left-side damage and possible red paint transfer from the SUV, according to DPS.

Anyone with information was urged to call DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.