LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a press release that all Wednesday appointments were canceled at driver’s license offices statewide due to an ongoing upgrade of its system.

DPS said the upgrade had impacted services, which include renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

“Department personnel continue working to fix an issue which is related to the driver license system upgrade which began over the Labor Day weekend,” DPS said.

Customers were notified of the cancellations by email and phone.