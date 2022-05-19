LUBBOCK, Texas — Former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson spoke Thursday in Lubbock in support of Scouts and Cub Scouts. Carson also honored the South Plains’ first female Eagle Scout, Olivia Needham.

“First of all, I love the Scouts,” Carson said. “They’re trying to teach our young men and our young women … to be a positive influence in their spheres of influence.”

“This is what we need so badly right now in our country,” Carson said. “You know, it states in the Bible, in Proverbs 22:6, train up a child the way he should go and when he’s old he will not depart from it.”

“This is the time to really start talking about those values and principles that made us into a great nation,” Carson said.

Carson was asked, “How can America come together and unite, in your opinion?”

He answered, “Well, I think, first of all, we have to talk to each other. We can’t get in our respective corners and throw hand grenades at each other.”

