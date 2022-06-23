WOLFFORTH, Texas – Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse said it’s hosting Drag Queen Storytime on Sunday, which raised controversy on social media after Building Blocks Toy Store made a post in opposition, garnering thousands of mixed interactions.

“No judgment. No nothing. We don’t care what you’re wearing or what you look like. We just want you to be able to relax and have a place that you can call home,” said Destiny Adams, the owner of Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse.

A place where anyone can be themselves and ask questions, she added.

“It’s just another way of inclusivity in our community and showing that we’re a safe space for everyone- truly everyone. We don’t care about your political views; right, left, sideways- it doesn’t matter. We want you to be yourself and have a comfortable space to come sit and read,” Adams explained.

However, the owner of Building Blocks Toy Store, Paul Cimino, told KLBK News that the event sexualizes children.

His Facebook post featured an image of dog wearing makeup with captions that read:

“I just want to read some books to your chickens,” and “Wake up Lubbock!!! This is happening here and must be stopped!!!”

Cimino declined to speak on camera, but sent KLBK News a statement to clear up any confusion:

“I didn’t launch that post to attack any individual or business. I think Drag Queen Storytime is inappropriate, just like taking a small child to any adult-type entertainment.

I am absolutely not homophobic. I’m not a bigot. I am the one who was attacked viciously.

I simply wanted to inform Lubbock that Drag Queen Storytime is occurring and it’s occurring in Lubbock. I’m frankly surprised at how few people I’ve talked with in the past week have even heard of Drag Queen Storytime and even fewer people knew it was happening in Lubbock.”

The Coffeehouse commented, “There is such a stigma towards the LBGTQ community and drag queens in general. Some of their shows, yes, get a little ‘risqué,’ but that is not what Storytime is about at all. Storytime is about seeing someone that maybe looks different than you.”

“I think in the LBGTQ community, a lot of people had parents that have disowned them or said they don’t want them around. If you’re 40 years old and you miss your mom, come hear a story from us,” Adams said, adding the event is for people of all ages and backgrounds, and the books “are approved storybooks for children.”

Storytime is free, but the Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse said any donations should be made to LubbockPRIDE.

“We’re going to be doing brunch. We’re going to have items of all costs. So, if you want something small that day, there will be small items up to full plates of food. We’re going to have lots of cookies that we decorated here by hand,” Adams shared.

Adams said she expects protestors to attend- both in support of and against the LGBTQ community- but there will be private security to keep everyone safe.

The event will be hosted on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in partnership with LubbockPRIDE for Pride Month. Storytime will start at 1:00 p.m.