Drive-by shooting at Lubbock post office, man nearly hit by gunfire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a shooting incident Monday night at the Singer post office, 5102 69th Street. A man was using the self-service kiosk at the post office, according to a police report.

“… Suddenly [The victim] heard a loud pop and felt something go by his leg,” the police report said. “[The victim] then realized it was a gunshot and took cover behind a brick wall and called police.”

Police found a bullet hole in a window and an envelope stand. A witness approached police.

“He was leaving the Longhorn Steakhouse and was in the parking lot speaking to a friend when he heard what he believed was a gunshot,” the police report said. “[The witness] turned towards [the post office] and observed the listed suspect vehicle traveling east on the Loop 289 access road directly in front of [the post office].”

“It was the only vehicle on the road at that particular moment,” the police report said.

The police report said “it appears” someone shot a gun at the post office while driving along the access road of South Loop 289. The police report said it was unknown if the shooter even realized someone was inside the post office.

A suspect was not located, and the police report did not list a vehicle description. No injury was listed in the police report.