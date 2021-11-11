Driver ejected in Lubbock County crash Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas– A driver was ejected from their vehicle and suffered serious injuries in a Thursday morning wreck in Lubbock County.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. near County Road 6500 and F.M. 179.

The vehicles crashed when a driver failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com.

Authorities said one driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Texas DPS said the ejected driver was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.