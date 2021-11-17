Driver fled after school bus crash, even though no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas– Officials said the driver of a pickup truck ran away after sideswiping a school bus west of Lubbock Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said no one was injured crash, which occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The school bus with one student and one driver collided with a pickup truck when the driver of the truck failed to stay on his half of the roadway.

DPS said troopers were attempting to locate the man who left the scene.

This is a developing story. Please Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates