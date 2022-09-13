LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl Johnson, 26, who was shot and killed on September 9, 1997 in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street.

Murder of Steven Earl Johnson, 2700 block of East Colgate (Nexstar/Staff)

According to authorities, Johnson was in front of his home when a vehicle approached and the driver told him to walk up to the car. Johnson was shot after he started to run when he saw one of the two occupants had a gun.

Pedro Erevia, 44, was found guilty of murder by a Lubbock jury in February. Madrid testified that he was the driver when Erevia shot Johnson.

Pedro Joel Erevia outside the courtroom, February 2022 (Nexstar/David Ewerz)

Madrid’s murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.