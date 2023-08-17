LUBBOCK, Texas — Skyler Lynn Duncan pleaded guilty to Manslaughter on Thursday over a fiery 2018 crash that killed a Lubbock woman in May 2018.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation with 60 days of jail shock time at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on May 7 at FM 1729, west of New Deal. According to DPS, Duncan, the driver, lost control of the car and went through a fence. The car caught on fire, DPS said.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated Duncan was “under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the crash.

Duncan was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The passenger, LaTanya Denise Lacy, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene.