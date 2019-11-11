Driver pulls gun while on South Loop, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said a driver on South Loop 289 pulled a gun on another driver Saturday morning.

A man arrived at the Lubbock Police Department Saturday at about 8:00 a.m. to report a threat. He told police he was on the South Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue when he saw a vehicle directly in front of him driving recklessly.

He said to police he believed the car almost crashed into his vehicle, so he honked his horn at the vehicle to get his attention and avoid the crash.

He told police the suspect pulled up directly beside him and pointed a handgun at him “causing him to fear for his life and slam on his brakes.”

He told police he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle and continued to drive, but when he neared the portion of the South Loop between Indiana Avenue and University Avenue the suspect pulled up next to him again.

He told police the suspect rolled down his window and smiled at him, and he could still see the handgun. But, according to the police report, the suspect did not point the gun at him a second time.