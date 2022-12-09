LUBBOCK, Texas – Someone was shot at multiple times in the 3300 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said that the victim was travelling westbound in the 3200 block of 34th Street when she approached another vehicle, which was going about 15 miles per hour. The victim changed lanes, passed the suspect, and merged back into her original lane, which upset the other driver, according to the report.

The other driver sped up, moved “to the left lane parallel to [the victim.]” The victim changed course in attempt to get away from the other vehicle, but the other driver followed, according to the report.

The victim stopped in the 3300 block of 33rd Street and the other driver pulled up next to her, got out of the driver’s seat, pulled out a firearm, and fired about 10 shots, striking the victim’s vehicle at least twice according to the report.

The victim attempted to record video of the other vehicle drive away from the scene and managed to get a partial plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured and refused EMS, according to the report.

During the investigation, authorities found 15 shell casings in the 3300 block of 33rd Street and one projectile.

The report said that a suspect had not been located.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for an update. Police said there was no update.